Africa: Press Freedom in Democratic South Africa Is a Fragile Concept

Press Freedom in Democratic South Africa Is a Fragile Concept

18 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Brij Maharaj

Brij Maharaj is a geography professor at University of KwaZulu-Natal and an executive member of the South African Hindu Maha Sabha. He writes in his personal capacity.

Similar to its apartheid predecessors, ANC Inc is trying to invoke state security as a reason to limit access to information to the press (and therefore the public).

The riots, looting, wanton damage to property, and the murders in Phoenix associated with the "attempted insurrection" of July stemming from internal fallout within the ANC have raised speculation about how close South Africa is to becoming "another Zimbabwe" - a failed, lawless state.

The question was reinforced after Defence Minister Thandi Modise, her deputy, Thabang Makwetla, and Mondli Gungubele, the minister in the Presidency, were held hostage for three hours by 56 disgruntled ANC military veterans on 14 October.

What next? Perhaps an announcement on SABC: "The Guptas, from Dubai, have been reinstated as the rulers of South Africa and remain as committed as ever to Radical Economic Transformation. Their local pawn will be reappointed as leader as soon as his medical parole and prison record have been expunged... President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet have been deposed and banished to their new Robben...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

