Malawi: Maranatha Rewards Hardworking Students

Maranatha International Academy says students whose performance is outstanding need to be rewarded.

The institution's Managing Director, Ernest Kaonga, made the remarks during a graduation ceremony for form four students who are preparing to sit for this year's Malawi School Certificate of Education examinations commencing this coming Tuesday saying, "this will act as a motivator for excellent performance."

During the ceremony, two students carted home a total of K1.5 million for aggregating six points in the 2020 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations.

The two students, Austine Mtukulo from Likuni Boys Secondary School was given K500,000, while Christopher Francis, from Maranatha Boys, went home smiling after receiving a whooping K1 million.

Some students who performed well during mock examinations and in different disciplines received awards with Tony Daniel Thindwa and Kingsley Ronald topping the list.

Thindwa received K900,000 for his outstanding performance during mock examinations whereas Ronald was given K500,000.

"We thought it wise to motivate the students to activate a passion for excellence. We believe that the excellent performance of a student equals more career openings in near future. We are building a next-generation that is success hungry, we assure them that the best is yet to come from us," said Kaonga.

Kaonga also said his institution is working hand in hand with the government in advancing quality education standards in the country and that is why it has also rewarded a student from a government secondary school who scooped six points in the 2020 MSCE examinations.

"To consider a government secondary school student is clear evidence that we are focusing on a larger picture not only confined to Maranatha. We want education standards to go up in this country," said Kaonga.

MSCE examinations are the country's equivalent of O-Level examinations whose results open different career pathways to students. In the last sitting, Maranatha managed to send 172 students to public universities.