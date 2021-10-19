South Africa: SA National Nuclear Regulator Neglects Radioactive Mine Dumps Threatening the Health of Thousands

analysis

Radioactive dumps could be poisoning hundreds of thousands of people.

While Gwede Mantashe is punting nuclear power to solve South Africa's energy crisis, the National Nuclear Regulator (NNR), the organisation responsible for monitoring nuclear safety and harm from radiation, has dropped the ball.

Evidence provided to DM168 by environmental activists, scientists and academics shows how the NNR has failed to regulate abandoned mines in Krugersdorp where radiation levels are similar to that found after the explosion and meltdown of Chernobyl, the Soviet nuclear power plant, in 1986.

People are eating radioactive waste from a small mine dump in the Tudor Shaft informal community in Kagiso location, Krugersdorp, says Mariette Liefferink, an activist with the Federation for a Sustainable Environment (FSE).

"It's called 'pica'," says Liefferink. "Eating or ingesting soil is a common practice among children and pregnant women," she adds, describing how women often walk around the abandoned mine landscape with yellow faces, using the soil from the dump as a sunscreen. "Women also use it to cure acne."

Liefferink says people living on and playing in radioactive mine dumps means the NNR is not doing its job.

She adds that the NNR's ambit extends far beyond the regulation of...