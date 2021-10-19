South Africa: Warring Soweto Taxi Associations - Yet Again - Commit to Ending Violence

analysis

The only problem is that these commitments and undertakings have been made many times before.

The pugnacious relationship between two Soweto taxi associations, the Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association (Nanduwe) and the Witwatersrand African Taxi Association (Wata), came to a head on Saturday morning.

The two associations have been at each other's throats for years. Violence flared up again this past weekend at Von Wielligh and Commissioner streets in the Johannesburg city centre and left four taxis being torched and others vandalised.

On Monday the MEC for roads and transport in Gauteng confirmed that the provincial department had obtained an interdict to prevent further violence.

"Essentially, the interdict stops them from intimidating others," the provincial roads and transport department's Theo Nkonki said.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo issued the following statement: "At the moment four taxis were set alight and six damaged. No injuries were reported and also no arrests were made. A case of malicious damage to property is opened. The Taxi Violence team under Provincial Investigative Unit will investigate the case.

"It is alleged to be a route conflict between Nanduwe and Wata taxi associations."

Speaking on Radio 702 on Monday, Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Jacob...