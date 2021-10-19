Namibia: Gipf Invest N$10 Million Into Health Sector

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) invested over N$10 million to the Tsumeb Private Hospital with the aim to improve health care services in the Oshikoto region.

GIPF CEO, David Nuyoma in a statement said the investment, which translates into GIPF's 49% ownership of the Tsumeb Private Hospital, seeks to ensure the hospital diversifies into a set of

specialists which will result in more services offered at the hospital.

"The hospital is a licensed provider of integrated medical services ranging from accident and emergency, ICU, maternity care, occupational health, pharmaceutical and hospitalization services," Nuyoma.