Liberia to Strive for Funding At the Upcoming Cop26 International Climate Conference

Monrovia — As Liberia's delegation prepares for the 26th Conference of Party (COP26) in Glasgow, United Kingdom, what the country stands to benefit was high on the agenda at the start of a three-day National Climate Dialogue at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.

The dialogue under the theme: "The National Climate Dialogue is the second major national climate change forum being organized by the Weah-led government in just a year.

The event brought together national actors including policymakers, environmental sector, line ministries and agencies, civil society groups, women groups, youth organization and members of the Diplomatic corps.

The objective of the dialogue is to raise awareness, build capacity and prepare Liberia's COP26 delegates for the climate conference and negotiations.

The dialogue will also discuss strategies for reinforcing the alignment between the National Determined Contribution (NDC) and the national development agenda, the Propoor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of EPA Professor Wilson Tarpeh said the issue of climate change is important adding that whatever human do is shift by what the climate position is.

By the assistance of the developmental partners, the EPA Managing Director assured of the building climate resilient structures that will protect vulnerable communities from sea erosion.

He said the dialogue is going to narrow down on what they are going to do at the COP26 International Climate Conference in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

"Liberia has at least 40 percent of the Upper Guinea Forest. And given that the lush of the world has three parts, the Amazon Rainforest, the Congo Base and the Upper Guinea Forest, we think there is a lot that we can do."

Professor Tarpeh added: "We have conditional commitment and non-conditional commitment. We have our forest, we intent to use our forest wisely responsively and in the way where the environment can be sustained and also, doing so with our development partners."

Also speaking, the Broad Chair of the Forestry Development Agency Harrison Kaweah said he is pleased that the government is interested in the issue of climate change in Liberia.

"We are pleased to be a part of this dialogue. I'm pleased that the Liberia government through our President is championing this cause," Mr. Kaweah said.

The FDA Broad Chair added: "I hope this dialogue will change a lot of things so Liberian can benefit. The sustainable management of our forest is for the future generations."

EU Head of Delegation to Liberia Ambassador Laurent Delahousse said climate change is here and it is faster and worse than predicted.

According to Ambassador Delahousse, the earth is the home of everyone and all must act to save the earth.

"In this spirit, the European Union, through a set of policies known as the Green Deal, is stepping up support for its international partners to determine, revise and implement their National Determined Contributions to the Paris Agreement known as NDCs, so that they can achieve the dual benefits of emissions reduction and sustainable development," Ambassador Delahousse said.

He also praised President George Weah for the leadership he has shown in guiding Liberia to rise to the challenge of climate change.

"Your country may be one of the most vulnerable, but it is also blessed with a unique and tremendous wealth in natural resources. Liberia's NDC roadmap outlines high contributing sectors such as agriculture, forestry, energy, and waste. The European Union's support is fully in line with this roadmap," he said.

Adding up, the UK Ambassador to Liberia Neil Bradley said the 26th UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow is a key moment to address the enormous threat of climate change and build a cleaner, brighter future for everyone in the world.

Ambassador Bradley said the increase in average annual temperatures, a decrease in average annual rainfall, and a greater number of flooding events during the rainy season contribute to the impact of climate change in Liberia. He called for the end of fossil fuels and switch to renewable energy sources.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We need to improve farming practices and restore and safeguard forests, ocean, and natural environments so that they can absorb any carbon that we still reproduce," UK Ambassador said.

He added: "Liberia's forests, wildlife and natural beauty, if protected, will not only help absorb carbon, but also attract ecotourism, which could be an important source of revenue for communities -the UK is supporting Liberia's efforts to manage its forests sustainably."

He said taking the measure set-up by the NDC will contribute greatly to Liberia's efforts to meet the Sustainable Development Goals along with its Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development.

He added: "Persuading world leaders to make good on these promises will be a key aim of the UK's COP26 Presidency, and we look forward to welcoming the President's high-level delegation from Liberia to Glasgow next month."