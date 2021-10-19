Liberia: Fast Track Crowned Liberia's Athletics Club Champion

Monrovia — Fast Track Athletics Club has been named the title holder of the 2021 Club Championship of the Liberia Athletics Federation (LAF).

Fast Track was crowned on Saturday at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex after earning 62 points from eleven (11) events.

The events included: 5,000m, 1,500m, 800m, 400, 200m, 100m, long jump, high jump, shot put and relays (4x100m and 4x400m normal and mixed). Both male and female athletes participated.

Arthur Quaqua and Lee Dennis of Fast Track were instrumental in Fast Track winning the 2021 championship.

Conquerors topped the last two editions of the LAF Club Championships but this year's tourney, Fast Track doubled-up their speed to outdo and oust the champion, making the heat to be too much for the retainer.

In a dramatic, eye-catching and joyful awarding ceremony, Fast Track was given the 1st place trophy, while Liberty Athletics Club emerged second, 59 Points; and Conquerors, third, with 40 Points. The cash prizes were L$20,000; L$15,000 and L$10,000 respectively.

Lucy Massaquoi

Liberia's long distance runner Lucy Massaquoi also won four gold medals but they were not enough for her club, Conquerors, to retain the Club Championship.

The Conquerors' sprinter, 22 years, who is also currently playing for the Women's Lonestar football team as a utility defender, was excused from camp on Saturday to participate in the Liberia Athletic Federation (LAF) Club Championship at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex.

Lucy won gold in the women's 200m, 400m, high jump and 4×4 relay events.

The multi-talented defender is currently on camp with the rest of the squad ahead of the Liberia vs Senegal match slated for Wednesday, October 20, at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS).

Meanwhile, Liberia's Women's 100m and 200m female sprinter, Nancy Saah, on Saturday struggled to retain her title in the women's 100m of the LAF Club Championship, and missed out on retaining the 200m title.

Her club, Liberty Athletics Club , came 2nd followed by Conquerors, third.

The Government of Liberia is yet to provide financial support to the Liberia Athletics Federation (LAF) since 2018 while the only support is from World Athletics. The inadequate funding to Athletics is said to put pressure on the LAF to organize local tournaments, run the day-to-day activities of the federation as well as participate in international competitions.