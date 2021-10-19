Liberia: LFA Invites Mimi for Women's AFCON Qualifier

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has invited Mimi Eiden for a 2022 women's Africa Cup of Nations against Senegal.

Mimi arrived in Liberia on 16 October for the first round first leg qualifier at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) on 20 October and the return leg at the Léopold Sédar Senghor Stadium in Dakar on 26 October.

Mimi played for the Universities of North Dakota and Montana in the United States of America.

She played in 11 matches (10 starts) for the Montana Grizzlies, which won nine and drew two matches to advance to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) tournament during the 2020/2021 season.

Mimi competed in 51 matches (including 38 starts) in three seasons at North Dakota.

She scored 12 goals and provided seven assists, including two goals and three assists, as both a freshman and sophomore student.

Mimi scored three goals as game-winners and added an assist as a junior.

She scored a hat trick in Dakota's 8-0 victory over Minot State University, scoring three goals in 11:13 of game time.

Mimi showed what she is made-up of when she scored a brilliant goal in the women's senior team 5-4 defeat to Tebeh FC men's under-15 in a warm-up match at the George Coach Robert Lartey's team conceded three goals within 20 minutes with a brace from Roland Kilima after Samuel Jallah had given the young lads an early lead.

United States of America-based Mimi Eiden, who played for the Universities of North Dakota and Montana, reduced the deficit going to the break from a brilliant effort.

Weah technical center in Careysburg on 17 October.

It was the women's third warm-up after going down 3-1 to Grassfield Athletic Club (GAC) men's under-15 at the Tusa field on 8 October with Hawa Kpan scoring the lone goal.

Liberia will take on Senegal in a 2022 women's Africa Cup of Nations first round first leg qualifier at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) on 20 October.

Meanwhile Liberia head coach Robert Lartey has dropped three players ahead of the 2022 women's Africa Cup of Nations first round first leg qualifier with Senegal at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) on 20 December.

They are defender Jennie Tisdell of Determine Girls, midfielder Winnie Dorbah of Blanco FC and striker Miatta Morris of Senior Female Professionals.

Lartey told LFA media that Jennie, Winnie and Miatta were dropped in keeping with the regulations governing the qualifiers, which call for 20 players to be registered.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Lorpu Forkpah (World Girls), Kormassah Sumo (Hippo FC) and Massa Konneh (Earth Angels)

Defenders: Aline Capehart and Theresa Gaye (Ambassadors FC); Loretta Sackie and Choice Tokpah (World Girls); Lucy Massaquoi (Blanco FC), Marthaline Moore (Determine Girls) and Zerphel Sharewellie (Senior Female Professionals)

Midfielders: Hawa Kpan (World Girls), Ruth Wesseh (Determine Girls), Leda Johnson (Hippo FC), Francisca Howe (Earth Angels) and Kebbeh Lamin (Ambassadors FC) Forwards: Lucy Kikeh (World Girls), Kanties Sayee (Earth Angels), Albertee Lumbeh (Blanco FC), Pauline Agbotsu (Determine Girls) and Mimi Eiden