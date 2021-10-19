Liberia: NaFAA DG Extols Japanese Govt for Donating Outboard Engines

Monrovia — The Director General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority is commending the government and people of Japan for what she termed as huge support to the Liberian fisheries sector since the inception of the CDC led government.

Speaking Monday October 18, 2021 during the Symbolic Turning Over Ceremony of 420 Yamaha Outboard Motor engines to the People of Liberia through his Excellency President George Manneh Weah, Hon. Emma Metieh Glassco mentioned that "Japan has been a great partner to the Liberian Fisheries sector".

Commenting on the impact the Japanese government support has had on the Liberian fisheries sector, Hon. Glassco stated the Japanese people partnership with NaFAA and the FAO has had a great impact on the sector and providing economic opportunities for Liberians.

Hon Glassco indicated that as 'evidence, after the turning over ceremony, we shall yet again be signing another 3.6 Million dollars grant agreement that will supply more outboard Motor engines for local fishermen to support the Paddle to Engine initiative, championed by His Excellency President Weah.

She further that additional solar freezers, fish processing and handling equipment for fish mongers (sellers) comprising mostly of women and most of all, close to 1million United States dollars will be used for the construction of a fish landing cluster in Buchanan Grand Bassa County, equipped with processing facility and fresh fish market.

Moreover, Hon Glassco has also thanked His Excellency President Dr. George Manneh Weah for his excellent leadership which is attracting meaningful opportunities for the people of Liberia.

The NaFAA Director General disclosed that the official turning over ceremony was a clear manifestation of President Weah's tireless effort to attract support to the people of Liberia particularly the fisheries sector. She declared "on behalf of the Fisheries Sector and NaFAA we appreciate your support, Mr. President, and we wholeheartedly welcome you".

Marking remarks on behalf of the people of Japan, Ambassador Tsutomu Himeno, Ambassador Extraordinary plenipotentiary of Japan, said the people of Japan are glad to identify with the people of Liberia with a grant support through the supply of outboard engines for the fisheries sector.

Ambassador Himeno disclosed that the government and people of Japan made the donation to help transform the living condition of the local fishermen thereby increasing their catch and ensure the availability of fish on the local markets.

Ambassador Himeno cautioned that the outboard engines should be fully utilized for the intended purpose adding that the local fishermen should take into consideration the issue of regularly maintenance of the engines for longevity.