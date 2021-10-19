Liberia: Residents of White Chapel Community Benefit From Safe Drinking Water

Monrovia — The Federation of Liberian Associations in OHIO (FOLAO) has donated a Hand Pump to the Little White Chapel Community in District #15 in Montserrado County. The donation is intended to address some of the sanitary challenge faced by residents of that community by providing safe drinking water.

The cost of this project is said to be in the tone of a little over US$1,800.00. Making the presentation on behalf of FOLAO, the organization Secretary General Mr. James Jornyoun, the Board Chair Mr. Alfred Sieh, said, it was part of their effort to give residents of that community a good sanitary living.

"There's a saying that the one who gives water, gives life, so we have come to donate this pump to the Little White Chapel community on behalf of FOLAO".

"We believe that when it comes to the development of Liberia, like what we see in the United State, is not only the responsibility of the government but it's citizens also and we have decided to embark this the first of many projects we want to embark on, by December, we are hoping to donate another pump in another community".

FOLAO's Board Chair disclosed that his organization is planning on the construction of toilets for communities by next year and disclosed that they are partners of the Liberian government and people.

"We're even planning hopefully by next year to start doing toilets, community toilets and turn it over to the community administrations so that we can help our people. We are partners of the Liberian government and partners of the Liberian people".

"This where we come from before we went, were opportune to go abroad. We cannot forget out, so we have come starting with this community, starting with this hand pump to say this is our gift to this community.

He then challenged all Liberians to see their fellow Liberians in other countries as citizens and not foreigners irrespective of their environments, their status in foreign countries but to embrace the idea of how those resources gained by them can be used to benefit them.

"I know you have heard about or the press release from the er Justice Ministry, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that Liberians, no matter where you are, no matter what status you hold, no matter what environment you found yourself, you are still a Liberian so, we believe in that, that the opportunity we have received in foreign land, is not only for us to live in big houses, in foreign land we got to ride big cars, but how we can use those resources to benefit our people".

Mr. Sieh made these statements during the donation and dedicatory ceremony of the hand pump to residents of the Little White Chapel community in District #15 in Montserrado County.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Community, Mr. Landan Massaquoi, Chairman of the Little White Chapel Community thanked the Board Chairman and FOLAO for the kind gesture of sharing with their fellow Liberians.