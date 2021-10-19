Liberia: Raji Sees Future in Lone Star U15 After Victory Over Barrolle

19 October 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — Liberia Football Association (LFA) President Mustapha Raji says he sees a bright future in the men's under-15 team.

Raji watched the under-15 upset Mighty Barrolle, which produced James Salinsa Debbah, 3-2 at Tusa field on 16 October with a brace for Jonathan Freeman. Anthony Paska was also on the scoresheet.

Under the supervision of Ansu Keita, the team defeated Grassfield Athletic Club 2-1; drew 3-3 with Invincible Eleven, which produced Joe Armstrong Nagbe; lost 5-0 to LISCR FC and defeated Junior Professionals, which produced some of our best players, 2-0.

"It is a work in progress. So we aren't going to be carried away. The FA, under my leadership and with the combined support of the government, executive committee and congress, will provide the necessary support they need to make Liberians proud.

"This is the beginning of the rebuilding of the national team. Liberians were impressed with these children at the recent WAFU under-15 games in Guinea despite mixed results," said Raji.

Liberia lost to Guinea 5-3 on 21 May; defeated Sierra Leone 5-1 on 22 May and drew 1-1 with Mali on 23 May at the maiden edition of the West African Football Union (WAFU Zone A) men's under-15 Nations Cup finals at the Stade General Lansana Conte in Conakry.

