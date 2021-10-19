Namibia: Saints Stay Top in Premier League

SAINTS remained at the top of the Bank Windhoek Field Hockey Premier League logs, with both their men and women's teams securing comfortable victories against the School of Excellence Hockey Club on Saturday.

In the Men's Premier League, Saints collected a bonus point with a 5-1 victory against SoE, while their Women's Premier League side did the same after beating SoE 5-0.

In the men's encounter, Saints took a while to break SoE's resistance, before Aiden Landry put them ahead with a field goal after eight minutes.

Saints continued to attack but SoE managed to keep them at bay until shortly before half time when Anton Myburgh made it 2-0 with another field goal.

SoE opened their account early in the third quarter through a field goal by Giovanni Handura, but Saints soon struck back with two short corner goals in quick succession by Owen Hatton and Christiaan du Raan.

Du Raan added his second goal in the closing stages of the match to give Saints a comprehensive 5-1 victory.

The bonus point victory put Saints three points clear at the top of the log on seven points from two matches, although none of the other Premier League teams were in action.

DTS are currently second on four points from one match, while WOB Maroons, WOB Bullets, Nust, Wanderers and SoE must all still open their accounts.

In the Women's Premier League, Saints beat SoE 5-0 to move four points clear at the top of the log.

SoE did well to keep Saints at bay for most of the first half, with a solitary short corner goal by Jerrica Bartlett all to show for their efforts.

In the second half, though, Saints' pressure started to tell and further goals by Sunelle Ludwig, Sascha Brinkmann and a brace by Azaylee Philander gave them a comfortable 5-0 victory.

Saints now lead the log on five points, followed by DTS on one, while SoE and WOB must still open their accounts.

In the Men's First League, Masters Men notched up their third consecutive victory, while coastal side West Coast Wolves won two matches in Windhoek.

Masters beat DTS 3-1 through two field goals by Robert Offner and Reagon Graig, while Siyabonga Martins added a short corner goal. William DeÁth replied with a field goal for DTS.

West Coast Wolves secured two bonus point victories after beating SoE 4-0 and Saints 5-2.

Against SoE on Saturday, the Wolves had a great start, going 3-0 ahead after only eight minutes, through goals by Deon de Klerk and Willem Louwrens (2).

Vialli Visagie added a fourth goal to put them 4-0 ahead at halftime, before they stepped off the gas in the second half, to cruise to a 4-0 victory.

Against Saints on Sunday, the sides were tied at 2-all at half time, but the Wolves upped the tempo in the second half to run out 5-2 victors.

For the Wolves, Jason Bampton scored a hattrick and Vialli Visagie and Brandon Kapuire one goal each, while Ludwig van Rooyen and Lazarus Petrus scored for Saints.

Masters Men now lead the log on nine points, followed by the Wolves on seven and DTS on four points.

There was only one match in the Women's First Division, with Wanderers beating Saints 3-0, through goals by Adore Meyer, Vanessa Troh and Elandri Mostert.

Wanderers now lead the log on three points, while Nust and Saints must still open their account.