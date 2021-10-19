Namibia: Businessman Convicted of Rape Fails in Supreme Court Bid

19 October 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

AN ATTEMPT by northern Namibian businessman Sindano Hango to appeal against his conviction on a charge of rape has failed in the Supreme Court.

Hango petitioned the Supreme Court to be allowed to appeal against a High Court judgement in which he was convicted of raping a young woman in the Oshana region in October 2014.

Magistrate Leopold Hangalo found Hango not guilty in the Oshakati Regional Court in 2019. However, the state appealed against the verdict, and two judges in the Oshakati High Court set aside the acquittal in February this year, substituted it with a conviction on a charge of rape, and referred the matter back to Hangalo for Hango to be sentenced.

