Namibia: Governors Strategise On Improved Service Delivery

Rosh Pinah — Governors from the country's 14 regions held their first-ever retreat last week in Rosh Pinah to take stock and share realities, experiences and constraints to investigate and share best practices for service delivery.

When delivering her remarks on the objectives and purposes of the annual regional governor's forum, chairperson Laura McLeod-Katjirua reminded her peers of their duty, namely that of carrying the trust of their communities and their obligation of service delivery, where the wishes and aspirations of people must enjoy priority.

"This simply means that people are our most essential or vital resource, and their growth and development should remain the highest calling of our leadership," she then explained.

The chairperson also urged governors to collectively in their governance rise to the challenge at all times to instil a sense of hope, confidence and trust in their communities.

"Taking cognisance of the significance of our undertaking as immediate, accountable service providers at the sub-national level and the current demand for effective and efficient service delivery, we have initiated this strategic session to brainstorm on our opportunities and challenges in relation to our role of service delivery," she said.

McLeod-Katjirua, the Khomas governor, added that the forum aims to reflect on all possible available negative and positive aspects that influence participants in their common desire to increase their operational efficiency as an important governing organ of the State.

She also said the strategic session is meant to offer a framework to generate knowledge, skills and better insight, which will guide governors in their control during the execution of their mandate as servants of the people.

"Let us freely share ideas, opinions, expectations and experiences without any fear or favour, as I believe that every single contribution will make a difference to our roadmap," said McLeod-Katjirua.

//Kharas governor Aletha Frederick said governors' offices should play a pivotal role in providing coherent strategic leadership and coordination in regional development, regional planning, as well as overseeing service delivery and implementation in support of regional and national priorities and plans.

"Therefore, we must aim at building our capacity and positioning our offices to meet the basic human needs of the citizens, enhance and sustain their quality of life, and create conditions for long-term wealth and wellbeing," she added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Frederick explained their role at the forum as that of unpacking their mandate as governors collectively to improve service delivery.

"Nevertheless, as governors, we must not lose our focus and sight of the innovative targeted strategy that is offered through the Harambee Prosperity Plan," Frederick emphasised.

Oshana governor Elia Irimari, in an interview with New Era, described the forum as highly important and necessary for the respective governors to do some introspection, learn from each other how things are done and strengthen networking among one another.

"It is, furthermore, to be on top of latest developments and look at ways to approach issues collectively to assist and support each other in carrying out our mandate of service delivery," he explained.

Ohangwena governor Walde Ndevashiya said the forum is primarily meant for governors to interact, share best practices and highlight challenges experienced.

"We should discuss the important agenda of interregional trade in order to mobilise small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and other members of our business community to engage in aggressive cross-regional trade opportunities," he added.