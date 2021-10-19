Ghana: NPP Has Demonstrated Capability to Transform Nation--Boakye Agyarko

Boakye Agyarko, former Minister of Energy, has stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has demonstrated over the past five years it is capable of transforming the nation if it stays in government for a longer period.

He assured that the party would break the eight years of political party cycleby handing over to the next NPP flag bearer and must rule for about 60 years to position the country well for socioeconomic prosperity and development.

According to him, "My intention for the NPP is to become the dominant political force on the political space so that there will be no challenger. In any election that we contestthe party will continue to win for the next 60 years" and cited some countries whose parties have been in power for more than 50 years.

Addressing the Eastern Regional Annual Delegates Conference held at Kyebi, Mr Agyarko indicated that it could be possible only when the party remained united ahead of 2024 polls and members and supporters of the party were motivated enough to work harder because breaking the eight year political party cycle would not be on a silver platter.

He cautioned that without peace, unity and cohesion within the rank and file of the party breaking the eight mantra would be difficult to achieve and appealed to members and supporters of the party to addresses grievance through appropriate channels to enable the party remain focused in transforming the nation with pragmatic policies, programmes and social interventions.

"We have to remain united, focused and resolute with our dealings so as the citizenry will have confidence in the NPP to improve their livelihoods and not take them for granted to make breaking the eight a difficult task.

"We struggled in the 2020 elections, in one election we lost 32 seats, in one election the presidential majority dropped by 500,000 votes, that is a clear indication we have a lot of work to do and it depends on Eastern Region, we have to ensure this does not not occur in the next election in 2024," Mr Agyarko cautioned.

He promised to work to ensure the party continued to stay in power after election with whatever support and assistance he needed to give to make his vision achievable.-starrfm.com.gh