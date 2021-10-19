Ghana: 'Agriculture in Ghana Revolves Around Women'

"Women are considered an important tool around which the progress of agriculture revolves and when left out, affects the general agriculture production of the country, "the Upper ManyaKrobo District Agric Officer In - Charge of Extension, Edward Sawodji has observed.

He said "They are major agricultural producers, and often responsible for the production of food for local consumption and have the potential in the development of agribusinesses and agro-industries when given access to inputs, finance, and markets".

Mr Sawodji made the observation at a training workshop for bee-keepers at Asesewa in the Eastern Region on Friday.

The workshop was to refresh the minds of the participants on the bee keeping processes, and also to encourage them to form a formidable association at the district level to front line their activities for them.

Mr Sawodji said women's contribution in the cultural, political and socio - economical advancement and shaping of every nation's developmental agenda, especially agriculture that contributed more than 50 per 1cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) could not be overemphasised.

He said most often society left them behind because of stereotyping, but it was high time they were deeply involved in all endeavours.

He, therefore, called on women to let their voices be heard in decision-making processes and also get deeply involved in agricultural activities.

Touching on the formation of the association, Mr Sawodji said it would be of immense benefitto both his office and the farmers because it would serve as one of the common platforms to easily get in touch with each other.

He said currently, there were only few Agric Extension Officers dealing with over 3,000 farmers in the district, so the association when formed, would help lessen the hustle of the Extension Officers in reaching the farmers.

Mr Sawodji entreated the farmers to attach importance to the formation of the association to bring them under one umbrella, as a recognised body, for easy access of funding from anywhere.

An Agric Extension Officer at the District, Felix Larnor, debunked the notion that farming was a form of punishment, but rather a lucrative and perfect job for every household to go into.