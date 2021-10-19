Ghana/Nigeria: Black Queens to Face Nigeria's Super Eagles in Awcon 2022 Qualifiers

The senior female national team, the Black Queens has left for Nigeria to play the Super Eagles in the first leg encounter of the 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers.

The team left yesterday beaming with confidence despite the poor preparation for the qualifier, comparing the kind of preparation their Nigerian counterparts had.

That notwithstanding, the team was quite hopeful of chalking a respectable score ahead of the second leg in Ghana on Sunday.

Head Coach, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo named a squad of 22 players for the task.

It includes four foreign-based players with Israel based defender Blessing Shine Agbomadzi making a return to the squad.

Portia Boakye and Spain-based duo Princella Adubea and Grace Asantewaa completes the list of foreign based players invited for the hurdle.

Winner of the two matches will progress to the final round of qualifiers for Africa's flagship female competition and could face the winner of the Cote d'Ivoire and Niger clash for a place in the championship to be held in Morocco in 2022.

The 22 players include:

Goalkeepers: Fafali Dumehasi - Police Ladies; Victoria Antwi-Adjei - Kumasi Sports Academy; Mary Neequaye- Immigrations Ladies:

Defenders: Gladys Amfobea - Ladystrikers; Ellen Coleman - Ladystrikers; Nina Norshie - Berry Ladies; Janet Egyir - Hasaacas Ladies; Blessing Agomadzi - Hapoel Be'er sheva; Justice Tweneboa - Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Philicity Asuako- Police Ladies.

Midfielders: Naomi Anima - Kumasi Sports Academy; Monica Addai - Berry Ladies; Grace Animah - Police Ladies; Grace Acheampong - Ampem Darkoa Ladies; Grace Adams - Berry Ladies; Grace Asantewaa - Real Betis Feminas and Portia Boakye - Dujarden IF.

Attackers: Sophia Agyarkwa - Soccer Intellectuals; Vivian Adjei Konadu - Thunder Queens; Elizabeth Owusu - Ampem Darkoa Ladies; Sonia Opoku - Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Princella Adubea - Racing Feminas.