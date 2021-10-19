Ghana: Akyem Mampong, Ahankrasu Get CHPS Compounds

Two Community-Based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compounds for Akyem Mampong and Ahankrasu in the Atiwa East District of the Eastern Region were at the weekend inaugurated by the Deputy Minister of Health (MoH), Alhaji Mahama Seini.

The GH¢1.3 million project was undertaken by Messrs Webb Builders Limited, a local construction firm.

The two health facilities have an Out-Patient Department (OPD), staff bedrooms, 10-seater waiting area, an antenatal and counselling rooms.

The CHPS compounds also have a mini laboratory, treatment room, delivery ward and a borehole with water pump.

Sector Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu in a speech read on his behalf, said the inauguration was a major catalyst to attaining Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030.

According to him, the construction of health centres across the country was part of the government's programme to improve access to health care and reduce related morbidities.

"It is now clear that the Government's commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and UHC cannot be over-emphasised.

Bringing primary health care services to the doorstep of communities and individuals remains high on the agenda of the Government and this I promise will be delivered without fail," he assured.

He called on the management of the facilities to properly maintain the hospitals, advising that together with residents, they "establish a planned preventive maintenance programme as this is the only way we can ensure that the facility continues to be beneficial."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Touching on COVID-19, Mr Agyeman -Manu appealed to all and sundry to continue adhering to the preventive protocols, including handwashing, wearing of masks and social distancing to mitigate the effects of the pandemic.

He said the ministry planned to put up a modern treatment and isolation centre to complement the regional hospital in the fight against the pandemic.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Atwima East, Abena Osei-Asare, thanked the ministry and other stakeholders for ensuring the completion of the health centres.

"I want to thank the Chiefs of Mampong because in other areas, finding land for such projects is very difficult but they gave us a big land, big enough to allow for expansion of the CHPS compound in future," she said.

The MP urged residents to cooperate with health staff when they visit the centres and implored workers to also treat patients with the utmost respect.