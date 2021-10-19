Ghana: NDC Didn't Neglect Volta Region--John Mahama Dismisses Claim

Ho-Bankoe — Former President, Mr John Dramani Mahama said it is untrue claims by a section of the public that the National Democratic Congress (NDC)-led government neglected the Volta Region when in power.

Everything in the Volta Region including, electricity, water, schools, health facilities and roads, was provided by the NDC, he insisted.

Speaking during a courtesy call on Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State as part of his 'Thank You' tour in Ho yesterday, Mr Mahama cited the five-district water project at Adidome which according to him, came to a stand-still when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) took over power five years ago.

He also mention the Sokode-Ho dual carriage highway project which was still abandoned by the ruling NPP and challenged them to point out a single development project they had carried out successfully in the region over the past five years.

The former President said that the NDC's strong support base in the Volta Region was still intact and stronger than before; and reassuring of victory for the party in 2024.

He mentioned the sterling naval base in the South Tongu District, Anloga Shopping Centre, Ho Central Market and the various ICT centres in the Volta Region which he said testified to the NDC's development achievements and also negated the spiteful attempts by opponents of the NDC to belittle its achievements in the region.

"The two public universities in the region - University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) and Ho Technical University (HTU) were established by the NDC," the former President maintained.

According to Mr Mahama, the lack of interest in the NPP in continuing the community day senior high schools which were started by the NDC was a wrong step and disaster to easy access to education in the communities.

Still on infrastructure, the former President mentioned the Ho Airport as a great feat in the region by the NDC which thwarted the false claims of the neglect of the region by the NDC.

He said that the NDC would never take the Volta Region for granted whether in power or in opposition because of the strong support it enjoyed from the area.

Mr Mahama said that the NDC's front was formidable, adding that there were highly bright prospects for victory for the part in 2024.

On his part, the Agbogbomefia lauded Mr Mahama for his respect for the traditional authorities and the people of the Volta Region, saying that contributed largely to the strong bond between the NDC and the region.

He renewed his call on politicians to put the interest of the country before all other partisan considerations.

"That means you must all team up against corruption," Togbe Afede added.