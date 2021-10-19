Ghana: Stalwart Tema Youth Defender Poised for New DOL Season

Since arriving from Division Two side, Real Athletico FC in March 2020, Tema Youth's 'pillar' Ruben Hennessy has crossed hurdles to establish himself as one of the highly rated centre-backs in the 2020/2021 Ghana Division One League.

The stalwart centre-back played an integral role for Tema Youth aiding the side to a second spot in his first season, formed a formidable pair with Philip Ofori and conceded 15 goals in 30 games.

According to him, he is fired up for the 2021/2022 season and ready to replicate more blistering performances, citing his maiden campaign as a satisfactory feat.

"My debut season in the Division One League has pushed me to fight for more in the coming season.

"I had a good campaign with Tema Youth and I can't wait for my second stint with the Harbour City lads," he told the Times Sports in an interview.

He maintained that the team was keen on staging a return to top-flight football after four years in the second-tier.

"The team is not ready to give up the ghost until we are declared winners at the end of the season. We want to return to where we belong and that is the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The team is not ready to repeat what happened last season and our mission is to stay focused and keep a winning mentality throughout the campaign," he added.

Hennessy capped a total of 27 games, assisted one and was listed among the league's top five centre-backs last season.

Tema Youth Football Club have picked two victories in the ongoing Division One League (DOL) Super Cup, edging pass newly-promoted GPL side Bibiani Gold Stars and Tano Bofoakwa to book a semi-final spot - a tournament staged to prepare the clubs ahead of new season which kick- starts in November.