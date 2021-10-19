Ghana: Netflix Down - Latest Updates As Service Slowly Comes Back Online

Is Netflix down? The streaming service appears to have suffered some intermittent outages on October 18, with issues persisting into the following day.

It appeared to be happening across all regions, with our UK and US staff noting a problem. We saw sporadic functionality for the site across the globe, with the Netflix website and app at times failing to load and other times simply loading very slowly.

The outages appear to be recovering, with the Netflix site now live and functioning in the UK, and on iOS, though the mobile app is still failing to load for us on Android.

You can read our moment-by-moment account in the live blog below - or, if you're able to access the site just fine, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows to binge right now.