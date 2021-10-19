Ghana: Graphic, Zoomlion Launch Sanitation Campaign

Takoradi — The Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Limited have launched a campaign to create awareness in sanitation-related matters.

Launching the campaign, the Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere said it was to continue with the government's call to keep Ghana clean.

Mr Darko-Mensah's whose speech was read for him by the District Chief Executive for Mpohor, Mr Ignatius Asaah Mensah, said policy makers should be committed to enforcing the laws regarding keeping the environment clean and all citizens must cooperate to make sure the exercise succeeded.

He said government would continue to fight the sanitation menace until every Ghanaian got to accept that clean environment was necessary for human survival.

The Regional Minister said awareness creation, education and others forms of information to the people had often fallen on deaf ears, and now was the time to start prosecution to deter people from breaking the law.

The Senior Communications Officer at Zoomlion, Adams Mohammed Mahama, said as the leading waste management company in Ghana and Africa, Zoomlion's collaboration with Graphic would carry more awareness creation to enlighten the people to ensure clean environments to avoid any unwanted sicknesses, because filthy environments made more people to be ill than cleaner surroundings.

Mr Charles Okine, of Graphic Communications said the collaboration with Zoomlion was to bring more impact on sanitation and keep Ghana clean.

He said the improper disposal of solid and liquid waste was the main cause of some drains being choked and this was an eyesore to the tourists who came into the country.

He said all the 16 regions must keep the cities clean in order to compete for the cleanest city where an award would be given to that region.

The chairman of the occasion, the Paramount Chief of Mpohor, Osabarima Kow Entsie 11, appealed for the return of the sanitary inspectors popularly called "samasama" to bring the sanitation menace in the country under control.

He suggested that people who broke sanitation laws must be punished to deter others from keeping their surroundings unkempt.