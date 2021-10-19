Ghana: Calbank Commended for Fighting Global Warming

The British High Commissioner in Ghana , Ms Harriet Thompson, on Thursday, commended CalBank Limited for its role in fighting global warming.

She urged other private sector institutions and organisations to join the crusade, to reduce the negative effect of climate change.

Ms Thompson praised the bank when she paid a workng visit to its head office in Accra, to acquaint herself with structures and operations there.

She said the visit, was an opportunity for her to observe the 'green features' inculcated in bank's 12-storey and 15,200 square meter tower, which was inaugurated in 2019.

Ms Thompson asked the bank to take note of the up-coming climate change conference (Conference of the Parties) COP 26, in Glasgow, UK, in November.

She explained that the event would enable world leaders and people operating in industry to discuss and commit to an action plan, to reduce global warming to 1.5 degrees.

According to her, the conference, would also showcase UK's readiness to invest in activities that would create sustainable jobs and addresses urgent challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss and public health.

Ms Thompson said that the UK was supporting Ghana in the planning for resilient cities and sustainable infrastructure through the Cities and Infrastructure for Growth Programme.

She said the UK was ready to extend more financial support to Ghana to reduce global warming and accelerate the transition to clean energy future.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) of the bank, Phillip Owiredu, said his outfit was committed to playing active role in the transition from non-renewable energy to green energy.

He said, the bank had signed on to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 5 on Gender equity 7 on Affordable and Clean Energy and 9 on Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, to prove its readiness to fight global warming.

Mr Owiredu said offices of the tower are fitted with green features such as solar power systems , water supply systems, pipeline green project, motion controlled led lighting among others.

He also indicated that the huge edifice was designed and executed by local contractors.

The CEO stated that such initiatives increased efficiency and reduced energy cost in addition to improvement in operational efficiency.

Mr Owiredu said that CalBank had received financial support from the French Development Agency (AFD) through Sustainable Use of Natural Resources and Energy Finance (SUNREF ), to assist individuals and corporate bodies undertake green projects in the country .