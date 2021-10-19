Ghana: Three Players Banned for 3 Years

19 October 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has three years bans to three players after been found guilty of double registration by the Disciplinary Committee in accordance with Article 28(2)(c) of the GFA RFA Leagues Regulations.

Seth Abatsa of Talon FC and John Wornegou of Fotobiman FC who were both found to have altered their dates of birth and other registration details, have been handed 3-year bans from all football related activities.

Their Clubs have also been banned from registering new players for a period of one year.

The Disciplinary Committee also confirmed a decision of the Northern Region Football Association's Disciplinary Committee which handed a ban to STK Stars FC's Abubakari Sadik Saeed.

The GFA's IT Department has been tasked to delete the altered records of the three players with immediate effect.

All players with double registration details in the FIFA Connect system are advised to delete their altered records as a more severe punishment would be given to such players going forward.

