Namibia: Hairareb Snags Two More International Film Festivals

19 October 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibian feature film 'Hairareb', starring the late veteran actor, David Ndjavera has been picked up by two more international film festivals, opening at the International PanAfrican Film Festival in Cannes and screening at the New York African Diaspora International Film Festival.

Hairareb will be screened during the opening ceremony of the International PanAfrican Film Festival on the evening of 19 October 2021, at the Espace Miramar in Cannes. The film is also a part of the official selection this year meaning that it is in competition to receive a Dikalo Award.

The production company, Ndapunikwa Investments said although they have been invited to attend the awards in Cannes, they will not be attending due to the continuing uncertainty around Covid-19 regulations for visitors to France.

Hairareb is based on a book by August C. Bikeur, developed into a script by Aina Kwedhi. The film is Executively Produced by Dantagos Jimmy Melani, with Ellen Ernst as Producer, and award winner, Oshoveli Shipoh, as Director.

A tribute to Namibian cinematography and storytelling, the tale is told through the eyes of one of Namibia's oldest and most deeply rooted tribes, capturing love during a time of devastating drought.

