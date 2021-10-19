South Africa: Matshela Koko Slapp Suit - Money Cannot Be Allowed to Whitewash Truth Nor Silence Whistleblowers

analysis

In the next few weeks, I will be appearing at the Johannesburg high court to defend my right to report and to inform the South African people about corruption. To defend my right as a journalist to investigate and report why key institutions of the state have failed. To defend mine and your right to comment freely and to hold accountable those guilty of the corruption and those profiting from it. In summary, I will be appearing in court to defend the truth! And to do that I need your help.

This will be a year since I received a summons to answer a defamation charge and a claim for R600,000 in damages by Matshela Koko, who worked in senior engineering positions at Eskom for 26 years until February 2018. The lawsuit followed a series of news articles I published in the pursuit of my chosen career as a financial journalist in the seven years to June 2019 in the financial publications of Times Media Group, now Arena Holdings.

Needless to say, the costs to me of defending this truth is enormous, far beyond my meagre means to sustain. The cost of defending the public's right to know why institutions...