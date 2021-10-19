South Africa: UPL Disaster - Questions Emerge Over 'Missing' Toxic Chemical Results and Accuracy of Air Pollution Maps

analysis

New peepholes have been drilled through the closed-door government investigation into the UPL chemical warehouse fire, finally permitting Durban residents to access more information -- and to raise questions -- about one of South Africa's worst chemical disasters.

More than three months after toxic fumes billowed over large areas of Durban, a new online information portal on the UPL chemical inferno has been opened to the public, largely due to the intervention of Forestry, Fisheries and Environmental Affairs Minister Barbara Creecy, some senior officials and frustrated civil society groups.

The new information portal enables members of the public and researchers to plough through a voluminous archive of official reports, preliminary studies and government directives compiled over the past 96 days and presented to the Cornubia fire Joint Operations Committee (JOC) made up of officials from national, provincial and local government.

The portal will provide some much-needed (albeit limited) information flows and enable further public scrutiny of the potentially significant threats to human health and the widespread poisoning of the land, rivers and seashore in the vicinity of the Indian-owned pesticide and farm poisons storehouse at 30 Umganu Road, Cornubia.

One of the more curious items of information presented to the...