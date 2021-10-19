South Africa: Electoral Commission Gazettes and Publishes Details of Voting Stations

19 October 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Electoral Commission has gazetted and published details of voting stations

The Electoral Commission has gazetted and published a full list of addresses of the 23 151 voting stations which is now open for inspection across South Africa. The Commission has also gazetted and published routes, locations and times of stopping for all mobile voting stations.

Both lists can be found at: https://www.elections.org.za/pw/Elections-and-results/Municipal-Elections-2021

The Commission encourages South Africans to identify and check the addresses of their voting stations as well as to familiarise themselves with the schedule of the mobile voting stations.

The Commission reminds all voters who have registered for special votes at home that they will be visited on 30th and 31st October. Voter who have not applied for home visits must go and vote 30th and 31st October between 8am and 5pm.

