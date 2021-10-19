South Africa: Premier Alan Winde and MEC Anton Bredell Visit Regional Socio-Economic Programme in Western Cape

press release

Premier Winde and MEC Bredell visit Regional Socio-Economic Programme in Piketberg, Velddrif, Vredenburg and Darling

Today, the Premier of the Western Cape, Alan Winde, and the MEC of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredell, visited a range of programmes that fall under the Regional Socio-Economic Programme or RSEP.

Premier Winde said: "The RSEP has, since its inception in 2013, invested over R230 million in poor communities in the Western Cape. Almost half of these funds were co-funded by participating municipalities. The programme focuses specifically on the areas outside the metropolitan area of Cape Town. I want to commend each and every stakeholder from the local municipalities to the Western Cape Government for the collaboration and partnerships which have made these various programmes possible."

MEC Bredell said: "We continue to make huge strides in reducing apartheid spatial inequality through the department's innovative Regional Socio-Economic Programme, a programme aimed at improving the quality of life of residents in poorer and often more rural communities."

The RSEP, which is in its 7th year of implementation, is a transversal and inter-governmental undertaking of the Western Cape Government which aims to implement projects that address and improve spatial planning and create safer public spaces. It further aims to support local economic development initiatives and recreational facilities in communities with greater need.

In inspecting the programmes undertaken by RSEP, Premier Winde and MEC Bredell visited the newly established Active Box or Safety Centre in Piketberg and the pedestrian walkways in Velddrif. In Vredenburg, they visited a new multi-functional gateway development, a splash park and live-work units, as well as a new amphitheatre in Darling.

Within the Bergriver municipality, including Piketberg, Porterville and Velddrif, RSEP has:

In Piketberg, extended Calendula street to better integrate and reduce the daily travel distance to the CBD from poor neighbourhoods. To this end, the total allocated to the project was R1.8 million through RSEP funds and municipal co-funding.

Other projects in Piketberg include the construction of an outdoor gym and a three-story active box to serve as a 'safety beacon' for surveillance in the area and coordinate law enforcement activities in the municipality. A total of R980 450 and R980 450 were allocated respectively.

In Porterville, a walkway from Monte Bertha to Porterville CBD was constructed with ablution facilities and trading stalls. A total of R2.3 million was allocated to this project.

In Velddrif, the Laaiplek-Noordhoek pedestrian walkway was also constructed, with an allocated total of R1.9 million.

Within the Saldanha Bay municipality, including Vredenburg and Saldanha, RSEP has:

In Vredenburg, developed the Wesbank Gateway Precinct with a total allocation of R15.8 million. The Restoration of the old Vredenburg Station Building was completed with a total allocation of R 2.5 million. The Development of Urban Splash Park was completed with a total allocation of R 8.7 million. The Development of Ongegund Hub, which houses a safety active box, live-work units, and planned trading units were completed with a total of R16.6 million. The Witteklip Container Box Park, situated within the Ongegund Hub, has completed with a total allocation of R2.8 million.

In Saldanha, the Middelpos Box park was constructed with a total allocation of R4.7 million and the Cottager Recreational Park was constructed with a total allocation of R3.5 million.

Within the Swartland municipality, including Malmesbury and Darling, RSEP has:

In Malmesbury, resulted in the development of the indoor/outdoor sports centre (R31.2 million), recreation nodes (R6.75 million), the entrepreneurial hub (R2.6 million), tree planting (R750 000), traffic calming measures (R1.5 million), signage boards (R200 000), the installation of energy-efficient lighting (R2.5 million), and the construction of the SANRAL underpass (R15.3 million).

In Darling, the Intercultural Space Project, which includes an amphitheatre, was constructed at a total of R7 million.

MEC Bredell concluded: "We must ensure that we continue in our efforts to promote service delivery and improve the safety of all our residents in rural and outlying areas, as well as the CBD. We are a government committed to ensuring that no person is left behind."

Going forward, the Western Cape Government plans to continue rolling our RSEP in its most vulnerable communities, to further dismantle apartheid spatial planning and provide better services and safer spaces to our communities.

To view the press kit, please visit: RSEP