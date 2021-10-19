South Africa: Ace Magashule Appears in Bloemfontein High Court, Claims the Corruption Case Against Him Is a Smear

analysis

The suspended ANC secretary-general, his co-accused and all their lawyers were in the Bloemfontein High Court briefly before 3 November was set for their pre-trial hearing.

Prior to the court case on Tuesday morning, Ace Magashule appeared irritable. "It can't be pre-trial forever. When you charge a person, it means you are ready. We have been saying justice delayed is justice denied. The NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) has been saying they are ready," he said in an interview conducted in the 15 minutes that his counsel, Laurence Hodes, delayed the start of proceedings by being late.

"I looked at the charges, I looked at the indictment. I don't even know what my charge is. So let them not delay. Let us make sure that, because in the eyes of the public, we are these corrupt people. I have never, ever in my life been involved in corruption and I will never be involved in corruption."

He intimated that the NPA was "playing with the sentiments of our people" and implied that it's merely a smear campaign against him.

The pre-trial hearing will now take place on his birthday (3 November), while the rest of the country will be focussing on...