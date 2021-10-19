South Africa: Big Pharma Rules, Okay? No, It's Not Okay

19 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Heywood

The Covid-19 pandemic has exposed big pharma once more engaged in the worst kind of profiteering. They do this because they know that they can hold the world to ransom over access to life-protecting vaccines they didn't invent but whose manufacture and distribution they monopolise.

This week one of the films showing at the European Film Festival is Save Sandra, a beautiful but tragic story of Sandra, then the six-year-old daughter of William and Olga Massart, and her battle against the rare disease metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD). Sadly, instead of being a battle against the disease itself, it also became a battle against a British pharmaceutical company, Shire, that had acquired the experimental drug, Metazym (called Matoxym in the film), raised expectations about its efficacy, but priced it out of reach of the young children who most needed it.

In the film, Sandra and her dad describe it as a "magic potion" that can take away her crippling pain and growing paralysis. But despite raising €1-million from a public campaign the company refused to provide it to them (see this local newspaper report from the time).

Sadly, Sandra's story is not unique.

It is the story of millions of people across...

