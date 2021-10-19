South Africa: Nienaber Backs Continuity to Achieve Boks' Unbeaten Tour Objective

analysis

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber named a 32-man squad for the team's November tour to the UK which culminates in a World Cup final rematch against England.

It's a sign of the growth of the Springbok squad over 2021 that there was only room for one new face - lock Salmaan Moerat - among the 32 players selected to tour the UK in November.

Bok coach Jacques Nienaber has used 39 players in 10 Tests in 2021, but with travel restrictions eased because South Africa has been removed from the UK's Covid-19 red list, he was able to choose a smaller group for this tour.

There were 42 players in the Rugby Championship squad based in Australia because of logistical challenges around Covid restrictions. Long isolation periods will not be an issue on this tour while Nienaber also had a lengthy list of injuries to contend with, which also culled the squad.

Scrumhalf Faf de Klerk is out for five months with a hip injury. Brilliant wing Cheslin Kolbe is also out of action after failing to recover from a knee injury sustained while training in Australia.

Also missing are the World Cup-winning trio of prop Frans Malherbe (neck), flank Pieter-Steph...