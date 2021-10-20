Zimbabwe: Madam Boss Endorses Chamisa for 2023 Presidency

19 October 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mandipa Masenyama

POPULAR Zimbabwean socialite Tarisai Chikocho, better known as Madam Boss has endorsed MDC Alliance Nelson Chamisa for the 2023 presidency after raising concerns on how the government had failed to fund its local councils.

She lamented how municipalities across the country were failing to collect garbage among other service delivery failures.

The comedian also raised concerns over how the local councils were letting down residents resulting in dumpsites sprouting up in all suburbs as people dumped refuse in open due to uncollected waste piling up at their homes.

The dumpsites, Madam Boss added were becoming also eye-sore.

"Nhai mota dzema dhodhabhini dzakaendepiko? (Where are refuse collection trucks/),"Madam Boss asks.

"Kwedu rangova dhizatsa, dzirikuuyawo here kwenyu?"

However, Madam Boss later deleted her post which she had written under the screamer "Ngaapinde Hake Mukomana" in reference to Chamisa.

A popular hashtag: #NgaapindeHakeMukomana is trending on social media platforms as Chamisa garners support ahead of the 2023 elections.

"Ngaapinde hake mukomana, shoko riri kutenderera muma strees. Iye arikumbotii nenyaya yekuti ngaapinde? Iwe urikutii nenyaya yekuti apinde? Ko tese tirikumboitawo sei kuti tite make sure kuti Apinda," Madam Boss posted on her Facebook page.

Chamisa is currently in Manicaland province where he is meeting rural party structures. Last week, he was in Masvingo province on a similar mission. However, the Masvingo visit was disrupted by Zanu PF activists who attacked some members of his entourage and damaged several convoy vehicles.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X