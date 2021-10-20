Ethiopia: News Analysis - in Midst of Counteroffensive Measures Against TPLF, Nama Criticizes Fed. Govt Track Record, Demands Swift Actions to Consolidate Victories

Addis Abeba — The National Movement of Amhara (NaMA) called for the public to participate in what it described as a survival campaign. In the statement NaMA recalled that the Amhara people, along with Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) and other Ethiopian patriots, were fighting against the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front (TPLF) who the party accused of carrying out atrocities against the people of Amhara and Afar regions since July 13, 2021.

NaMA furthermore accused the federal government of abandoning its responsibility to control the war in Amhara. It said,"The federal government's reluctance and lack of leadership to consolidate the military and the Amhara forces' victory over the enemy into a full victory has caused great damage and a feeling of betrayal amongst our people."

The statement argued that this war is targeting the Amhara people, departing from federal and regional governments' narratives that argue that this war is for the survival of Ethiopia.

"You are experiencing the invasion first hand. Remember this too, that war is primarily yours. So far, you have been waiting for help, saying that the matter is within the national framework," the statement said, urging the people of the Amhara region to rise up and defend themselves.

NaMA whose chairman is the federal minister of Technology and Innovation, criticized the federal government's track record and demanded that it fulfill its responsibilities for the sake of the country.

The statement comes on the backdrop of a new offensive by the ENDF and allied forces to push back the TPLF out of territoires mainly in Amhara and Afar regions.

It also comes in the midst of reports of new atrocities in Amhara and Afar region as well as airstrikes on Tigray's capital Mekele which remains under the control of Tigrayan forces loyal to the TPLF. AS