Tanzania: New Equipment to Reduce Mining Production Costs

THE State Mining Corporation (STAMICO) has procured vehicles and machines worth 1.8bn/- for providing drilling and exploration services in efforts to get rid of hiring such equipment, something that was costing the state mining corporation millions of shillings.

Speaking after the official launch of the brand new machines, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Minerals, Professor Simon Msanjila said the new development aimed at increasing efficiency of the corporation as well as reducing production costs.

According to him, initially, STAMICO was hiring the equipment for drilling and exploration of minerals from private companies, but with the new machines in place, the firm would now be able to increase efficiency in its production.

Prof Msanjila said the new machines would help in implementation of several drilling projects at the Geita Gold Mining Limited (GGML).

"Initially, STAMICO officials were facing a daunting task during the implementation of drilling and exploration projects at the GGML, but after procuring these new machines, it means in the course of discharging their duties, they will increase pace and efficiency," he noted.

Stamico Acting Managing Director, Dr Venance Mwasse, said the new machines will boost their morale in the course of discharging their duties at the GGML.

According to him, STAMICO had purchased four motor vehicles and machines for drilling minerals and another one which will be used in the production of coal in Kaburo village of Ileje District in Songwe Region.

According to him, the new machines would equally help STAMICO in getting several mineral exploration and drilling tenders as it will now own its own machines. GGML Senior Supervisor, Nchiman Khamis said the new machines will help their company to increase speed in the course of discharging their drilling activities.

"We are almost going into the rainy season, therefore the machines and vehicles have come at the right time, and I promise Tanzanians that they should expect big changes," noted Mr Khamis.