Angola: Turkey to Invest in Energy Production in Angola

18 October 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Entrepreneurs from Angola and Turkey signed Monday in Luanda agreements providing for the implementation of electrical power production projects in the Angolan provinces of Cabinda, Zaire and Namibe.

The agreements were signed during the Economic Forum between both countries in the presence of the presidents of Angola João Lourenço and Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

An agreement was reached with a Turkish company to electrify the Cassinga mining zone (Huila province) and with another business group to cover the east region of Angola.

Another agreements reached with the Turkish business during the forum is related to the development of a unit to mix fertilizers as well as with the technical and professional training in the mining field.

However, the agreements were completed with the implementation of the milling industry and the cultivation of soy and corn.

Currently, the trade exchange between both countries stands at USD 134 million, with perspectives to reach billions in the coming years.

In 2020, Turkey invested in Angola about USD 22.55 million in various sectors.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X