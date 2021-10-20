Liberia: Pres. Departs the Country for Togo

19 October 2021
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has left the country for an official working visit to Lome, Togo.

At the invitation of his Togolese counterpart, Faure Gnassingbe, the Liberian Chief Executive departed Liberia via the Roberts International Airport (RIA) early Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

During the visit, both leaders will discuss a wide range of issues, including matters of bilateral and regional interest.

President Weah is being accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Minister of National Defense, Daniel Ziankhan, and the Minister of Information, Culture Affairs and Tourism, Legerhood Julius Rennie.

While the Liberian Leader is away, the unassailable Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel Farlo McGill, will chair the cabinet in consultation with the Vice President, and via telephone conversation with the President.

The Liberian delegation is expected home early Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X