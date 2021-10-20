Cameroon-Serbia - Reinforcing Cooperation Ties

An audience between the two Ministers of External Relations held recently focused on enhancing bilateral relations as concerns developmental projects between the two parties.

The Minister of External Relations, Mbella Mbella was on October 12, 2021 received by the Serbian Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikola Selakovic. This was on the sidelines of the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement in Belgrade, Serbia. Minister Mbella Mbella was equally had a bilateral meeting with the Azerbaijan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bairamov.

Discussions at the bilateral meeting between Minister Mbella Mbella and his counterparts of Serbia and Azerbaijan centred on strengthening cooperation through the development of projects of mutual interest. Minister Jeyhun Bairamov of Azerbaijan is the Non-Aligned Movement Chair and Minister Nikola Selakovic was the host. Cameroon's External Relations therefore had bilateral meetings with them to exchange peaceful and non-violent ways in handling conflicts, and the development of their respective countries through various projects.

At the bilateral meetings, just like during the plenary session of the Non-Aligned Movement conference, Minister Mbella Mbella lauded efforts and achievements by the organisation for the 60 years in the domains of enhancing sovereignty, democracy and preserving human dignity. The Minister presented the situation in the Cameroon, highlighting the ongoing crisis in the North West and South West Regions of the country. Government mechanisms put in place for a return to lasting peace and upholding the respect for human rights, were some of the aspects the Minister presented to his counterparts of Serbia and Azerbaijan. All parties agreed to mobilise resources for the enhancement of bilateral relations to the mutual benefit of their citizens.