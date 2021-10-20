Central Africa: Security in the Lake Chad Basin - Concerted Efforts to Enhance Peace

External Relations Minister received in audience two senior UN officials of West and Central Africa on October 18, 2021.

In line with efforts and mechanisms to combating insecurity in the Lake Chad Basin area, the Minister of External Relations, Mbella Mbella granted an audience to the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary General for Central Africa, François Louncény Fall and the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary General for West Africa, Annadif Khatir Mahamat Saleh. The subject of the audience was discussing the Resolution 2349 (2017) adopted by the Security Council of the United Nations on the Lake Chad Basin. The said Resolution reiterates the primary responsibility of member States to protect the population in their territories and encourages countries in the region to prioritise human rights concerns and facilitate greater cooperation with UN agencies.

Talking to the press after the audience, François Louncény Fall said it was within the framework of the Resolution that the two UN officials of Central and West Africa on a joint mission met with Minister Mbella Mbella to discuss Boko Haram insurgency. The Senior UN official noted that the joint mission is starting in Cameroon and bringing the support as well as expertise of the United Nations to countries facing security challenges as a result of Boko Haram attacks and threats. "We have to do everything to the implementation of this recommendations and fight Boko Haram through the Multinational Joint Task Force but also mobilise resources to help affected communities in the areas of development, and facilitate their access to basic facilities so that at the end, the Lake Chad Basin Region becomes a region of peace and stability, and most especially, a development area," he stated, adding that they will visit the Far North Region before continuing to Chad, Nigeria and later Niger. François Louncény Fall also appreciated the successful organisation of the Third Lake Chad Basin Governors' Forum in Yaounde from October 4 and 5, 2021.

Meanwhile, Annadif Khatir Mahamat Saleh said the joint mission is the symbol of necessity that West and Central Africa in solidarity are determined through mutual efforts to tackle peace and security challenges. "The United Nations supports the peace efforts of the four affected countries," he noted.