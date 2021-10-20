Sudan: 'Crisis Cell' Convened to Contain Political Tension

19 October 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — At an emergency meeting yesterday, the Sudanese Council of Ministers decided on the formation of a seven-member committee headed by Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok to discuss ways to contain the acute crisis between the ruling partners.

The Council of Ministers said in a press statement following the meeting that it had formed "a crisis cell" with members "from all parties to address the current crisis between the government partners, and fortify the civil democratic transformation".

The committee's seven members, including four members of the Sovereignty Council (two from the military component and two from the two factions of the Forces for Freedom and Change) has been given 48 hours to do its work.

The Council of Ministers stated its full keenness to address this current political crisis, and stressed the importance of dialogue between all parties to the current crisis. The Ministers further affirmed the importance of all parties refraining from escalation and counter-escalation.

During the meeting, the PM reported his continuous meetings during the past days with the political parties to the crisis, stressing the agreement to continue the dialogue between everyone despite all the differences.

"History will judge us by our success in bringing stability and democracy to our country and people," Hamdok said and reiterated the importance of "addressing the core issues and avoiding personalising matters".

Eastern Sudan

In its emergency meeting yesterday, the Cabinet also renewed the efforts made to address the issue of eastern Sudan, and to finding "just solutions that preserve the interests of our people in the east of the country", as the roads and ports in Red Sea state remained closed for the 32nd day.

The Council discussed the ongoing contacts with the eastern Sudan protest leaders headed by Nazir Mohamed El Amin Tirik, and pointed to the need to continue these efforts "in a way that creates a positive and appropriate atmosphere to reach permanent solutions" for eastern Sudan.

The protestors emphasised the continuation of the closure of roads and ports until the Eastern Sudan Track protocol of the Juba Peace Agreement is cancelled.

The Governor of the El Gezira Agricultural Scheme, Omar Marzoug, said that the detention of fertilisers in the main port in Port Sudan threatens the winter season. He noted that fertilisers are important and must be distributed to farmers well in advance, and that their lack of access threatens and weakens the productivity of the current season of wheat.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X