Somalia: Raila Pledges to Resume Khat Market to Somalia

Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga attends the Labour Day Parade organized by the Central Organization of Trade Unions Kenya (COTU-K) at Uhuru Park in Nairobi on May 1, 2018. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) (Photo credit should read YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

Raila Odinga, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader has said he will bring back the Khat market in Kenya if he will be elected in the 2022 elections.

Kenya's Khat imports to Somalia, which used to generate a lot of revenue for its citizens, have been halted by the Somali government following a dispute between the two governments, and Odinga has vowed to bring the market back once he is elected.

Speaking in Meru County, Odinga said he was aware of the economic woes facing residents, mainly due to the suspension of the Khat by Somalia.

Raila told supporters he would work to find a Khat market in Somalia if he wins Kenya's 2022 presidential election.

"I understand the plight of khat farmers and I am committed to finding solutions to markets for khat in Somalia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo," said Raila Odinga.

Raila Odinga said they had previously agreed with Somaliland to export khat, but the Somali government had prevented them.

The ODM leader said he had also talked to Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi to allow miraa into the country.

Former Kenyan Prime Minister Odinga, who is the leader of the ODM party, has vowed to find a solution to the Kenya-Somalia conflict that has intensified in the past months and said the two countries should focus on their interests.