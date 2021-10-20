Liberia: Ahead of Cop 26 - Liberia Host National Two Days Conference On Environment, Climate Change Epa Boss, Prof. Wilson Tarpeh

Liberians are expected to join their counterparts in Glasgow, United Kingdom at the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC-COP26.

This international gathering in the United Kingdom is expected to last from October 30 - November 12, 2021.

Ahead of this global engagement, the government of Liberia through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has organized a buildup to COP26 and is expected to discuss relevant topics relating to climate and it changes.

Authorities at the EPA said the three days event is in furtherance to the commitment exhibited by the Government of Liberia during the National Conference on the Environment and Climate Change as well as the recent message delivered by the President of the Republic of Liberia to the UN General Assembly.

It is in this direction that the EPA in partnership with the GCCA+WA, ECOWAS, Conservation International; EU-LTTA and UNDP is today launching a climate change dialogue from the 18-20 October 2021 to COP26 run-up.

The three days event is being carried out under the Theme: "The National Climate dialogue on the run up to COP 26."

Accordingly, the National Climate Dialogue is the Second major national climate change forum being organized by the Government under the leadership of Liberian President, George Manneh Weah exemplifying Government's commitments to contribute to the global response to the threat of climate change towards achieving the Paris Agreement's global long term goal of holding the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Moreover, the EPA who is organizing the gathering in collaboration with partners said the dialogue brings together major actors that will be involved in the implementation of Liberia's Revised Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement, which has been submitted 3rd August 2021 to the UN Convention on Climate Change: to build consensus on its costing, effective financing, and implementation as well as to develop a roadmap for positioning Liberia in forthcoming international climate talks that will take place in Glasgow (UK) at the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC.

According to the EPA authorities, the dialogue is a further manifestation of the Government of Liberia's engagement to tackle the climate change challenge as was exhibited during the National Environment and Climate Change conference held from June 2-3 2021 at the Ministerial Complex in Congo, Republic of Liberia.

Cow-Field Community Chair Outlines Achievement

-Takes Community to Elections in December

Cyrus Z.T. Gweh, Acting Cow-Field Community Chairperson in an interview

The acting Chairperson of Cow-field Community, Cyrus Z.T. Gweh has outlined his achievements in a relatively short period of time since he was entrusted to lead the community.

He was appointed in March of 2021 to manage the affairs of the community, a process he and his deputies are currently carrying out.

Mr. Gweh in an interview at his Cow-Field residence in Paynesville over the weekend, said the leadership he heads took office without funding, proper leadership structure.

So when he was given the opportunity to serve, he saw the need to put his all into what he was entrusted to do.

"Because the community never had bank account, when I took over, we were able to open our account at the UBA" Mr. Gweh said.

"We have three signatures to the account."

According to him, the first funding they received under this chairpersonship came from Montserrado County District four lawmaker, Rustonlyn Suacoco Dennis and it was the money that they deposited in the community's account.

Speaking additional, Mr. Gweh indicated that as head of the community,

