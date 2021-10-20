Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets With Greek PM

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that President El-Sisi began his visit to Greece by meeting Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The President thanked the Greek Prime Minister for the warm reception and kind hospitality he has received and praised the strong and robust Egyptian-Greek relationship and the bonds of friendship between the two governments and peoples.

The President also commended the continuous cooperation at the political, military and trade levels and coordination on regional issues in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East.

President El-Sisi stressed Egypt's keenness to support and deepen the distinguished relationship between the two countries and developing existing cooperation both at the bilateral level or within the framework of the tripartite cooperation mechanism.

For his part, the Greek PM expressed his pride in the President's visit to Athens, prompted by the special historical ties between Egypt and Greece, praising the robust, fast developing relationship between the two countries in various fields.

The President stressed Greece's aspiration to take more tangible steps with a view to strengthening bilateral cooperation and friendship between the two countries and the tripartite cooperation mechanism with Cyprus, especially in light of Egypt's role as a pillar of stability in the Middle East and its efforts in the fight against terrorism and illegal immigration.

The Spokesman added that the meeting discussed means to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries at all levels, especially mutual support within various regional and international organizations in a manner that reflects the strength and durability of the distinguished bilateral relations between the two countries.

They also stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation to overcome the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic, promoting economic, trade and investment ties, and developing cooperation in the sectors of tourism, agriculture and aquaculture and in the field of energy and natural gas, especially with regard to the East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF).

The meeting also discussed a number of regional and international files of common interest, on top of which are efforts to combat terrorism and illegal immigration and developments in the existing crises in the region, especially with regard to the Libyan crisis.

Moreover, efforts to revive the peace process between the Palestinian and Israeli parties and the Renaissance Dam issue were discussed, in light of the presidential statement issued by the UN Security Council in this regard.

Presidency .eg