Egypt: Sisi Lauds Progress in Tripartite Cooperation Mechanism With Cyprus, Greece

The Egyptian-Greek-Cypriot summit discussed on Tuesday 19/10/2021 aspects of cooperation between the three countries within the framework of the tripartite cooperation mechanism, with a special focus on its success in periodical consultations and close coordination regarding regional and international files of impact on all peoples in the region.

The summit reflected joint commitment in terms of turning the political consensus to a package of fruitful projects on the ground in various economic, cultural, security and military sectors, as well as the joint cooperation witnessed recently to address urgent challenges and crises, such as forest fires, and ways to confront the health and economic repercussions of the Coronavirus pandemic.

This came during the summit of the tripartite cooperation mechanism, held here on Tuesday between President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said President Sisi valued the progress made within the framework of the tripartite cooperation mechanism with Greece and Cyprus, stressing the importance of launching the mechanism to broader horizons within the framework of openness and mutual interest in strengthening the pillars of security and stability in the region and the world at large.

The three leaders discussed the existing and potential projects for cooperation within the framework of the tripartite cooperation mechanism in the sectors of energy, gas, electricity, tourism, transport, agriculture and others, he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Governance Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The president stressed on the promising prospects for strengthening cooperation between the three countries in a number of other vital sectors, such as the environment and confronting the phenomenon of climate change.

The summit tackled efforts to combat illegal immigration, terrorism and the extremist ideology, where the three leaders stressed the importance of continuing efforts towards achieving more cooperation and coordination among them in this regard, he added.

They also discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interest, including stability in the eastern Mediterranean region, which requires respect for the unity and sovereignty of countries of the region and non-interference in their internal affairs, as well as observing the requirements of maritime security for each country as being part of the regional security, he said.

They also stressed the importance of periodic and regular exchange of opinion and close coordination of stances regarding a number of issues related to stability of the region, especially the Palestinian issue and the Libyan file, he said.

Developments in the Renaissance Dam were also reviewed, as President Sisi stressed the high priority Egypt attaches to the issue of water security and Egypt's rights to the Nile River water as a crucial issue that requires making all possible efforts to reach a binding legal agreement on the rules for filling and operation of the dam, especially in light of the recent major statement issued in this regard by the UN Security Council, he added.

MENA