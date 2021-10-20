Egypt: Sisi Biggest Supporter of Egyptian Women - Justice Minister

Minister of Justice Omar Marwan said President Abdel Fattah El Sisi is the biggest supporter of Egyptian women.

President Sisi has always been keen to guarantee Egyptian women their full constitutional rights, Marwan said, adding that Egyptian women have been empowered to work as judges at the Council of State for the first time thanks to Sisi's relevant directives.

The minister made the remarks during a ceremony held onTuesday 19/10/2021 to honor 98 newly appointed female judges at the Council of State after they were sworn in earlier in the day.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of Social Solidarity Nevine el Qabbag, along with President of the State Lawsuits Authority Hussein Mostafa, Head of the Administrative Prosecution Authority Ezzat Abu Zeid, Chairman of the Syndicate of Journalists Diaa Rashwan, Chairperson of the National Council for Women Maya Morsy, Head of the National Council for Human Rights Moshira Khattab, and Executive Director of the National Training Academy Appointing Egyptian women as judges at the state Council for the first time thanks to Sisi's support is a historic achievement, the justice minster said in his remarks at the ceremony.

He added that Egyptian women had always played a remarkable role that contributed to the advancement of their community and whole nation.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of the Council Mohamed Hossam El Din stressed that all the 98 newly appointed female judges meet appointment requirements, have an outstanding academic record, and hold a master's degree.

For her part, Chairwoman of the National Council for Women (NCW) Maya Morsy said "this is a golden age for Egyptian women under the leadership of President Sisi who directed the bodies concerned to empower women and support them in all areas at all levels."

MENA