Sudan: ♦ Sudan - This Week's News in Brief ♦

PM Hamdok: 'Sudan facing worst and most dangerous crisis'

October 17 - 2021 KHARTOUM Sudan is facing the worst crisis, that threatens the transition, and even threatens the entire country, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok emphasised in an address to the Sudanese nation on Friday evening.

Thousands of people participated in a demonstration in the capital Khartoum on Saturday.

Hamdok said that "the failed coup attempt on 21 September was supposed to turn from a threat to an opportunity, to alert to everyone to the dangers threatening our country, so that people would pay attention to the causes of the crisis and the door to evil... but instead, the coup attempt became the door through which strife could enter, and all the hidden differences and accusations from all sides came out, putting our revolution in jeopardy."

Supporters of the parties and armed struggle movements that signed the Charter for the Unity of the Forces for Freedom and Change on Saturday, participated in demonstrations in front of the Republican Palace on Saturday, along with native administration leaders, members of Sufi sects, and representatives of a number of tribes.

They chanted slogans calling for the completion of government institutions, the return of trade unions, and a comprehensive reform that includes all state institutions.

Economist warns for 'dire consequences' of Sudan's political tensions

October 15 - 2021 KHARTOUM Economic expert Hasan Bashir has warned for the negative effects of the current political tensions on the domestic economy, as well as foreign investments.

The recent media disputes between the military and civilian components of the Sudanese government are "dangerous" as they have a negative impact on Sudan's reputation. In addition, the weeks-long closure of the sea ports and main roads in Red Sea state by Beja protestors has already brought huge losses to exporters and importers.

The economist considers the stability of the exchange rate despite the political instability "a positive indicator". "Yet, if the current situation continues, it may lead to a fall of the Sudanese Pound." He further warned that alternative use of Egyptian land ports will lead to higher transport costs, which will push inflation figures to new highs.

PM Abdallah Hamdok stated on Wednesday that "the economic reforms are no longer easy to influence, though overall indicators are still stable despite what the country has been going through during the past few weeks, in various states [in eastern Sudan] and the political crisis [in Khartoum]".

More Dabanga news

'Crisis cell' convened to contain political tension in Sudan

October 19 - 2021 KHARTOUM At an emergency meeting yesterday, the Sudanese Council of Ministers decided on the formation of a seven-member committee headed by Prime Minister ...

Public anger as North Darfur bandits leave two dead and two others injured

October 19 - 2021 TAWILA / EL FASHER An elderly woman and a young man were killed, and two others were injured, in four separate incidents in Tawila in North Darfur on Sunday and ...

Minister: $83 mln a month lost to port, road closures in eastern Sudan

October 18 - 2021 KHARTOUM / PORT SUDAN Sudan's Ministry of Livestock has announced large losses due to the continued closure of ports, roads, and infrastructure in the east of the ...

Charter for the Unity of the Forces for Freedom and Change signed in Sudan capital

October 18 - 2021 KHARTOUM A group of 10 parties and movements allied under the name Forces for Freedom and Change-the Founding Platform (FFC-FP) signed the Charter for the ...

'GIS travel ban' escalates tensions between Sudan govt's military and civilian components

October 14 - 2021 KHARTOUM The crisis between the military and civilian components of Sudan's transitional government has escalated significantly after reports that the General ...

Health Ministry: COVID-19 jabs now available to all 18+ Sudanese

October 14 - 2021 KHARTOUM The Director of Unified Immunisation at Sudan's federal Ministry of Health, Dr Ismail El Adani, has announced the availability of corona vaccines for people over ...

Facebook purges content linked to Sudan's RSF

October 14 - 2021 SUDAN Global social media platform Facebook says it has removed hundreds of pages, accounts, and groups, as well as Instagram accounts, that targeted domestic audiences in ...

Sudan's RAC withdraws from Declaration of Freedom and Change

October 13 - 2021 KHARTOUM Sudan's Revolutionary Awakening Council (RAC) under the leadership of former Janjaweed leader and head of the Mahameed clan, Musa Hilal, has ...