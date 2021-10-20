Egypt Reports 868 New Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

The Health Ministry said onWednesday20/10/2021 that that 868 new coronavirus cases were detected over the past 24 hours, upping the total number of infections since the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country to 320,207.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 43 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 18,058.

As many as 711 patients were discharged from hospitals after receiving medical care, taking the number of recoveries to 270,193, the spokesman added.

MENA