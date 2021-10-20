Egypt: All Divine Religions Uphold Value of Peace - Azhar Grand Imam

"Allah has created us all equal in terms of rights and duties, no matter how different we are in color, religion and race," Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed el Tayyeb said.

During a meeting with British Ambassador in Cairo Gareth Bayley at Al-Azhar Sheikhdom on Tuesday 19/10/2021, Tayyeb added that "Al-Azhar Al-Shariff has been open to religious and cultural institutions all over the world to put an end to hatred and intolerance between the East and the West.

He also underlined the importance of joint efforts to deal with contemporary global issues and crises, including poor education levels and environmental and community-related challenges"This is a common human responsibility," Tayyeb said.

Meanwhile, the British diplomat greeted Tayyeb on Al-Mawlid Al-Nabawi, the Prophet Muhammad's Birthday anniversary, applauding the grand imam's efforts to promote inter-faith dialogue.

Bayley also voiced his country's interest in greater cooperation with Al-Azhar Al-Shariff, especially in light of its broad experience in preachers' training, combating extremism and promoting global peace and tolerance.

Tayyeb said that the Prophet Muhmmad is a prophet for all humanity, and all divine religions uphold the value of peace.

MENA