Egypt: All Divine Religions Uphold Value of Peace - Azhar Grand Imam

20 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

"Allah has created us all equal in terms of rights and duties, no matter how different we are in color, religion and race," Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed el Tayyeb said.

During a meeting with British Ambassador in Cairo Gareth Bayley at Al-Azhar Sheikhdom on Tuesday 19/10/2021, Tayyeb added that "Al-Azhar Al-Shariff has been open to religious and cultural institutions all over the world to put an end to hatred and intolerance between the East and the West.

He also underlined the importance of joint efforts to deal with contemporary global issues and crises, including poor education levels and environmental and community-related challenges"This is a common human responsibility," Tayyeb said.

Meanwhile, the British diplomat greeted Tayyeb on Al-Mawlid Al-Nabawi, the Prophet Muhammad's Birthday anniversary, applauding the grand imam's efforts to promote inter-faith dialogue.

Bayley also voiced his country's interest in greater cooperation with Al-Azhar Al-Shariff, especially in light of its broad experience in preachers' training, combating extremism and promoting global peace and tolerance.

Tayyeb said that the Prophet Muhmmad is a prophet for all humanity, and all divine religions uphold the value of peace.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X