South Africa: 'You Can't Be in Power Forever' - Ace Magashule Weighs Up ANC Prospects

analysis

Crowds do not represent an election victory, the ANC's suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule has warned after President Cyril Ramaphosa's well-attended two-day campaign in the Free State.

Official social media pictures of ANC local government election campaign events addressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa show cheering crowds out in near lockdown-defying numbers to listen to him. (Officially only 2,000 people are allowed, but unofficially, nobody's counting during brief rallies from the back of a party campaign truck. The Covid-19 infection rate is low.)

One of Ramaphosa's main detractors in the party, Ace Magashule, has been out of the official ANC spotlight due to his suspension conditions, but says he's still been campaigning in his branch. But he's worried when asked whether the ANC will manage above 50% of the vote in the provincial capital.

"It's tough here. I think Mangaung is tough," he told Daily Maverick in an interview before a brief pre-trial conference and postponement in his corruption case on Tuesday morning.

The party managed a 54% share of the vote in 2016, but that represented a drop of 10 percentage points -- mirroring its recent challenges in other metros. If another drop of this magnitude happens again on 1 November,...