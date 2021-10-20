Kenya: Nyandarua Targets 100,000 Covid-19 Vaccinations By Mashujaa Day

19 October 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Steve Njuguna

The Nyandarua County Government is seeking to vaccinate over 100,000 residents by Mashujaa day as part of its health outreach programme.

According to County Health Executive Dr John Mungai, the vaccination drive that now targets colleges, market centres, churches and schools has seen more reach recently.

He noted that vaccines were now widely available at various dispensaries and health centres across the county and called on all adults to get the jab.

"We are doing the first and second rounds of both AstraZeneca and Moderna, which are safe and equally good to protect them against Covid-19.

"Our healthcare workers are trained and we are calling on all persons above 18 years to come out and get the vaccines," said Dr Mungai.

He revealed that so far, more than 83,000 residents in the county had been vaccinated and the outreach programme targeted to reach 18,000 more by Wednesday this week.

Already, the county's health department has increased vaccination points from 31 to 45 centres in a bid to reach more residents, going beyond the elderly and the vulnerable groups that were the initial target.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X